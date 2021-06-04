JustLiquidity Trading Down 53.6% Over Last 7 Days (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for $8.81 or 0.00023853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $403,778.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00067009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00305014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.00250609 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.82 or 0.01160831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,841.01 or 0.99729372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

