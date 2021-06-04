Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.03. 59,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $193.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.14. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

