Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unity Software (NYSE:U) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.57 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.10.

NYSE:U traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.75. 48,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $22,009,859.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,402 shares of company stock worth $86,390,463.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software accounts for approximately 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

