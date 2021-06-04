Zacks: Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.71. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 315%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

