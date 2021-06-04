Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 2.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after buying an additional 287,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after buying an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.66. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

