Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Invests $15.21 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,000. Comcast accounts for about 2.9% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 238,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,155,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

