Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 518,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 11.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 179,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,748,608. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

