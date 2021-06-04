Clark Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Clark Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 6,446.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Clark Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,626,000 after purchasing an additional 168,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,797,000 after acquiring an additional 316,473 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,052,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 481,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 154,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 191,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,024. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

