Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,550 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.05. 68,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.00. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.