Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.22. 12,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.27. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

