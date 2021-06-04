Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.5% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

DHR traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.90. 30,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,137. The stock has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.51 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

