Clark Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Clark Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 6,446.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Clark Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 61,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 191,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

