Pointe Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

IWB stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.62. 30,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $163.99 and a one year high of $238.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

