NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.54. 21,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,642. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

