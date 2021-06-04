Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.58. 24,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

