DODO (DODO) Trading Up 29.7% This Week

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. DODO has a total market cap of $182.87 million and $33.81 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00004465 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00078788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00025535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.28 or 0.01004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.72 or 0.09846558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052060 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

