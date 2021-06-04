Ruffer LLP Sells 162,569 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,569 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $29,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,109. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

