Morningstar Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 3.02% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $107,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,686 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,170,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,141,000 after purchasing an additional 176,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 368,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. 20,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,244. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.