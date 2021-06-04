AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 75,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 200,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 679,916 shares of company stock worth $124,449,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $176.20. The stock had a trading volume of 134,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,657. The stock has a market cap of $320.14 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.