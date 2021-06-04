AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,896. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.