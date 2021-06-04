AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 163,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,006. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

