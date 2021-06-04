Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,676 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 860.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 146,802 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,458,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

