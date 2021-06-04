McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after acquiring an additional 970,443 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $89.75. 7,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,111. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

