Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.