Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 30,506 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,506 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 549,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,385,877. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

