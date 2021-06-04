Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,821 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.3% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

IVE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.71. 22,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,597. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

