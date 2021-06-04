Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,451. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $99.75. 335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.66. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

