AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $39,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.03. The company had a trading volume of 873,526 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.00.

