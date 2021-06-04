Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.3% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $163.60. 108,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.24. The stock has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $165.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

