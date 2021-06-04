Tobam Purchases 179,407 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,407 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.15% of Discovery worth $31,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 57,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,283,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,337 shares of company stock valued at $16,417,990 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

