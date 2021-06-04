1,664 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $113.15. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.05. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

