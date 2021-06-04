Tobam Grows Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 651.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,573 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises about 1.7% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tobam owned about 0.12% of Peloton Interactive worth $39,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 734,388 shares valued at $79,384,859. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

PTON traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.12. 95,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,294,546. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 166.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.14.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

