Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is Tobam’s 10th Largest Position

Tobam raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises approximately 2.2% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tobam owned 0.34% of Campbell Soup worth $52,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. 7,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,719. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

