Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

