Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 0.6% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

NYSE AFL opened at $57.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

