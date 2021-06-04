Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.85. 139,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,247,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.52. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $108.52 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CLSA cut their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.