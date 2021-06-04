Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post sales of $118.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $119.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $115.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $484.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.67 million to $487.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $543.51 million, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. 9,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,886. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 109.31 and a beta of 3.35. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

