Covenant Partners LLC Sells 69 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.40 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

