Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $265.18. 432,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,569. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.79.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

