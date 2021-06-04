Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,559,000 after buying an additional 126,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.40. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,046. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

