Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $5.13 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

