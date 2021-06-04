Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.24% of Phillips 66 worth $85,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after purchasing an additional 536,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,818. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

