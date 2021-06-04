Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,384 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $54,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after acquiring an additional 475,804 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,684,000 after acquiring an additional 196,322 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,694. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.02. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $123.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.