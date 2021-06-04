Poehling Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $123.07 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

