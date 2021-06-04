Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 28,700 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 50.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Duke Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

