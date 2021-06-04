Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $437.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

