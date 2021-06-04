The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.23 and last traded at $89.91. Approximately 16,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 575,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.10.

PLCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,948 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

