Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 398,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,081 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $206,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 35.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,861. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

