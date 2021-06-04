Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $159.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.67 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $145.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $645.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $646.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $708.71 million, with estimates ranging from $690.04 million to $732.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

AX traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. 447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,647. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Axos Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 234.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

