Decentr (DEC) Hits Market Cap of $11.43 Million

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Decentr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentr has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $1.01 million worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentr has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00102576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.01005195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.76 or 0.09799535 BTC.

About Decentr

Decentr (DEC) is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,768,580 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentr is decentr.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Decentr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentr using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Decentr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.